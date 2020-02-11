Families flock to city sites for Super Museum Sunday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – People across the state flocked to local museums to soak up Georgia’s history, for free. People in Savannah said “Super Museum Sunday” is one of their “favorite days of the year.”

Each year, Georgia celebrates the state’s History Festival with a day of free admission at local museums. Some of Savannah’s museum curators said it is important to know the stories of the people who laid the foundation of the historic city.

“I think it’s really important for us to get that authentic narrative, and understand the story of everybody, not just the elites,” Shannon Browning-Mullis, the Curator of History and Decorative Arts at the Telfair Museums, stated.

Local veteran and former museum employee, Christopher Madden, said history is the fabric that weaves our nation together.

“Our history is what made this country and without our history, we’re nothing,” Madden said.

From boarding a historic locomotive, to walking in the footsteps of a revolutionary soldier, families in Savannah learned about Savannah’s rich history.

Holly Elliott, the Marketing and Public Relations Director for the Coastal Heritage Society described the day as an “opportunity” for local museums to get kids excited about the city’s history.

“We really like to get people started, um, in appreciating history at a young age so when young people are able to come out and appreciate museums then it just really, um, helps start a lifelong love of learning,” Elliott stated.

Veteran Michael Mitchell and his daughter McKayla could be seen at the arts and crafts table in the Savannah’s Children’s Museum, where McKayla was busy crafting a Valentine’s note.

“I mean these kids come to the Children’s Museum and they have tons of things they can do, free of charge, so for the families that might be living paycheck to paycheck this is a great opportunity for them to get out, enjoy the museums, learn the culture, enjoy the culture, and just have fun,” the military father said.

Madden said visiting the local museums can help people appreciate the sacrifices others have made.

“We need to know what our soldiers have been through, from the revolutionary war all the way up to the present war. A lot of people don’t realize that there’s a lot of stuff that goes on. The guys go through a lot of stuff, they see a lot of things, and they don’t talk about it, because they can’t,” Madden said.

The veteran said his time in the military gave him a newfound love for local museums. Madden thinks anyone can walk through the doors of our local sites and be transported into the stories of the people who gave so much for us to be here.