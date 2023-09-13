SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Memorial Health’s Angel Eye program lets mothers or families from far away drop by no matter where they are and see the new baby in a matter of minutes.

“At night when I have to leave because I’m not allowed to stay here, it’s great to be able to just look at him and make sure he’s not crying, you know, make sure nothing is covering his face,” said new mother Rachel Pye. “It’s really a great thing.”

All they need is a link to join.

“It’s easier for me to leave because I know I can look at the camera and check on him whenever I want,” said Pye.

Pye has been discharged back to her home an hour and a half away. She says seeing her 3-week-old who is in intensive care is something she can’t do without.

“Building that level of support for the mom for the baby for the family, being able to actually see your baby, it just does a lot for the families,” said Dr. Brad Buckler, medical director for Memorial Health’s NICU.

Pye tells News 3 the live feed makes it easier to share updates with family anxious to see little Drew.

“I’m really thankful to be here and that he’s safe and he’s doing so well.”

Angel Eye cameras started rolling out yesterday at Memorial for all NICU beds… Since then Dr. Buckler says they have 40 families signed up already.