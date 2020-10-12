Faith and Blue Weekend focuses on strengthening community

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Religious leaders and members of local law enforcement came together this weekend to help foster better relationships within the community.

As a part of National Faith and Blue Weekend, officers and clergy in Chatham County went door-to-door on Saturday inviting families to gather for a cookout and conversation.

Organizers said the goal is to strengthen relationships and help residents realize that differences can make the community stronger.

“We’re just here to be available, to make those connections, and to build relationships with every person, with every human, regardless of race, color, religion,” said Chatham County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Parla Parker.

“People don’t know that the police are here to help us, they’re not here to hurt us,” said Second Ebenezer Baptist Church Pastor Ricardo Manuel. “We are taxpayers, they’re here to help us not hurt us, so it’s important to have this and it’s important that we do this on a continuous basis.”

Other Faith and Blue Weekend events were held in Chatham County, as well as Effingham and Liberty counties.