Estill’s first female mayor sworn-in, starts first day today

ESTILL, SC (WSAV) – The town of Estill held a swearing-in ceremony Monday for the city’s new mayor.

Kimberly Wiley officially became Estill’s first woman mayor.

With her father by her side, Wiley took the oath of office during a ceremony at the Bull Durham building.

Wiley narrowly defeated incumbent mayor Corrin F. Bowers in a runoff.

Wiley told WSAV she looks forward to working closely with everyone in Estill.

“Being elected Mayor is not only a privilege, it’s an honor to provide services for the individuals that came out not once but twice to see that I was elected as Mayor. I look forward to going forth with anything that they bring before me, and hopefully the town will back me up and we can accomplish many goals,” said Wiley.

Wiley says she will begin focusing on youth in the community, accountability and transparency.

Wiley’s first day on the job begins Tuesday.