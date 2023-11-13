SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Economic Opportunity Authority is releasing information you need to know about their Energy Assistance program.

The program opens on December 3 at 7 p.m. appointments are only open to seniors age 65 or older.

It is intended to help those with a low income pay utility bills. All appointments will be at the EOA Cuyler building on 618 West Anderson Street.

Residents with a utility credit of $1,000 or more will not be eligible for service. We asked the EOA when the application will be made available to the general public.

“We haven’t set a specific date, but it will be in January when we open things up for appointments,” said Art Best with the EOA.

As soon as the EOA releases the date that applications are open to the general public – we’ll let you know.