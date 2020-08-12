EOA Relatives as Parents Program to provide virtual support group for grandparents raising children

A young girl walk with her elderly grandparent along a tree lined avenue in Rome, Italy, Thursday March 5, 2020, after the Italian government closed all schools to assist in the fight against the COVID-19 virus. Some of the most vulnerable people, grandparents, have been forced to face possible virus infection as they look after young family members in playgrounds and parks in the city.(AP Photo)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Economic Opportunity for Savannah-Chatham County Area, Inc. (EOA) will host a virtual support group for grandparents or relatives who are parenting a child because the biological parent is unable to do so in Chatham County.

The support group is part of the Relatives as Parents Program (RAPP) and will be held on the fourth Wednesday of every month at 2 p.m. via Zoom and over the phone.

Currently, RAPP provides services primarily to relative caregivers caring for children they are raising, who are not in the formal foster care system.

RAPP says the support group will be an open discussion and an exchange of ideas.

The program is funded in part by the City of Savannah, Brookdale Foundation and EOA. For more information, contact Barbara Mincey RAPP Coordinator, at 912-238-2960 ext. 123.