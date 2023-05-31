SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Economic Opportunity Authority for Savannah-Chatham County will be offering cooling assistance to low-income households this summer.

In order to qualify, you must be a resident of Chatham County and meet income guidelines and other requirements in order to be assisted. In order to obtain an appointment, potential applicants must call of Sunday, June 4, 2023 starting at 7:00 p.m. at the following number: 912-721-7910. Appointments cannot be made by calling the EOA office or online. There is a limited number of appointments.

To qualify, a family’s annual income must be in accordance with the Fiscal Year 2023 LIHEAP Eligibility Guidelines.

Documents needed by applicants who qualify are as follows:

Current Heating Bill Social Security Card for each member of the household (Medicaid Card or SSN Printout will not accepted as proof of a social security number). Picture ID (i.e., Driver’s License, State Photo ID, even if the ID has expired) Proof of Income for the last 30 days for each adult member of the household.

Proof of income can include a 2023 Social Security Award Letter, a paycheck stub, a letter granting public assistance, unemployment benefits for all applicable members of the household.

Please note, all individuals obtaining an appointment from the call-in number will have to come into the EOA Cuyler Building located at 618 West Anderson Street, for their appointments with the appropriate documents.