EmployAbility hosts DessertFest to support families this holiday season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – EmployAbility hosted DessertFest Monday morning to help families in need put presents under their trees this Christmas.

EmployAbility’s employees, along with members of the Savannah community, baked sweet treats for the event, which were then sold and sampled by a panel of judges. All money raised from the dessert sale went to help eight families on an Angel Tree at EmployAbility.

WSAV’s Tina Tyus-Shaw was a judge and said the panel had a hard time choosing a winner because there were so many delicious treats. Eventually, judges decided the Dessert Fest winners based on presentation, taste, creativity and more.

Kendra Boyle took first place, followed by Josh Lopez in second and Carolyn Pryor in third.

EmployAbility hosts many events in Savannah to support their mission of preparing adults with developmental disabilities for employment and community integration. To learn more about the organization, visit the EmployAbility Facebook page or website.