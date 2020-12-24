Emmaus House hosts Christmas breakfast for those in need

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Emmaus House is making sure those in need throughout the community get a little taste of Christmas this year.

The organization hosted a Christmas breakfast Thursday, where people lined up to receive food, goody bags and necessities for the colder months.

Volunteers say the work they do is rewarding in more ways than one. To be able to let people know they have somewhere to go around the holidays is what drives them to do what they do.

“Coming here, helping out, it’s a blessing. You just feel blessed to be a blessing,” said long-time volunteer Gary Thompson.

Behind the kitchen, is where most of the magic happens. Chef Brandi Kelsey says preparing meals is one half of her job’s reward — the other half is seeing firsthand how it impacts the people she serves.

“It means everything to them to have people that care about them, and it shows through the food, the candy bags and just how we treat them Monday through Friday when we are here,” Kelsey said. “They are always just so appreciative no matter what it is. If I’m in the kitchen they say, ‘tell chef Brandi we say hey’, so it just makes me feel good they’re appreciative.”

For those who have relied heavily on the Emmaus House for years, this is more than just a nonprofit — it’s a place they can call home.

“We shower here, we wash laundry here and that’s a blessing. This place has blessed us over the holidays starting from Thanksgiving all the way up to Christmas and we still aren’t finished yet,” said Joseph Scott.

The pandemic forced the center to close for several months this year. You can help the nonprofit continue its mission of helping the homeless by making a donation online.