Emmaus House back open after 5 weeks of being closed

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – One of Savannah’s most heavily relied on nonprofits is back open to serve the community after being closed for over a month.

The Emmaus House, forced to close because of COVID-19, has been unable to provide essential services and meals to those most in need throughout the city.

Organizers say the first day back in business was exciting and being able to see their regular visitors was a major plus.

“It was really nice to say ‘hi’ and give a good wave and ask people how they’re doing, as well as see how they’re physically doing,” says Ariana Berksteiner, executive director at Emmaus House.

“Seeing our clients and cooking for them knowing that they enjoy a good meal and knowing it comes from their favorite people — that’s a plus,” adds Emmaus House Executive Chef Brandi Kelsey.

In order to maintain and follow health and safety protocols, indoor dining halls are still closed for people to come and sit down for a meal. Berksteiner says they are taking the necessary precautions to stay safe.

“We are doing a lot of ensuring that everyone that comes in the building is wearing a mask,” Berksteiner explains. “We are sanitizing all of the surfaces at least twice a day and following all the CDC guidelines to make sure everything is staying clean.”

The Emmaus House (18 Abercorn St.) is open daily from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is accepting pre-packaged food items and monetary donations.