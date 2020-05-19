Eichholz Law Firm distributes 1,000 masks to local nursing homes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Eichholz Law Firm has donated 1,000 reusable masks to local facilities caring for Savannah’s elderly population.

The law firm distributed the masks on Tuesday to eight different facilities in the greater Savannah area.

“We’ve had such a positive response and we would love to be able to give them to literally everyone but we can’t do that because we’re limited on quantity,” Eichholz Law Firm Community Manager Emily Bounds said.

“But the response has been great and we’re happy to work with anyone in Savannah who has reached out and we will continue to try and help anybody we can who reaches out,” Bounds added.

The team began at Sunbella Memory Care to distribute much-needed masks to facility caregivers.

Then, they visited The Foster Grandparent program, Morningside of Savannah, Ashleigh Place Senior Living, the Gardens of Savannah, Williams Court Apartments, Magnolia Manor on the Coast and Steward Center to distribute the rest of the masks.

“I’m just so grateful for Eichholz for giving us these masks, for this donation,” Sunabella Memory Care Executive Director Joyce Crowder-McBride said.

“We’re southern, so we’re not the type of people to say, ‘we need help, we need something, can you help us out?’ So for them to come to us and say, ‘hey this is something that we want to help you guys out with to make sure that you’re safe,’ we really appreciate it,” she said.