Effingham County Sheriff’s Thanksgiving surprise

Deputies take part in annual Thanksgiving tradition by surprising citizens with turkeys and trimmings

The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is getting into the ‘giving’ spirit through an unusual tradition.

“On behalf of the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office as well as Sheriff Jimmy McDuffie we would like to present you and your family with a small token on Thanksgiving.”

Door to door kindness.

The Effingham County Sheriff’s surprising families in the community with a little help and big turkey for those in need.

“We want you to accept these small tokens to let you know we are thinking of you and your family.”

“Thank you so much (cries)

Another family was nominated by a friend. Their hard times touched the community and deputies.

This surprise donation, this token of appreciation, in turn, touched the family so much it brought on a series of hugs with deputies and brought mom to tears.

“Me and my kids have been homeless. We’ve been swindled twice and we lost everything. We were just talking about it we didn’t know what we were going to do.” (cries)

It wasn’t just at homes, but deputies stopping cars on the road. Some of those stops weren’t always a surprise.

“You know what, you all are trying to give me a turkey.” one driver told the deputy.

But the sentiment still means even more than the meal.

“You just never know what someone may be experiencing, go through,” said Deputy Chauncey Blige of the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office. “A lot of us go through a lot and sometimes we cover it up. When God allows a door to be opened and bless someone I am glad to be part of this opportunity.”

An opportunity to make a difference for another family stopped at a local gas station.

They got a turkey and so much more. they got hope.

“I’ve been out of work for a month and a half.”

“So to get a turkey and all the trimmings?”

“Gonna help feed the family.”

In all deputies handed out 25 turkeys and all the trimmings to needy families in the area.

Some of those from their homes, some from those random traffic stops.

Everyone says this has become an annual tradition that deputies clamor to be part of just to give back a little something extra this holiday.