Eat Fresh & Free program kicks-off Thursday at two local schools

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – COPE (Childhood, Obesity, Prevention + Education) For Change, a local nonprofit organization, announced its plans to kick off the 2020 Eat Fresh & Free Produce distribution program this week.

It starts Thursday at 9:45am at two different locations.

According to the organization, this is the first time in the program’s three years distribution will be at two schools simultaneously.

Recipients can either visit Beach High or Johnson High School the first Thursday of each month for the produce, bread, and other whole foods of their choice.

COPE for Change says they bring about 3,000 pounds per a distribution event and it’s gone within the hour.

Recipients should bring 2 large grocery bags to fill. The food is free.

COPE for Change says they have distributed over 60,000 pounds of food to more than 10,000 people.

Beach High School is located at 3001 Hopkins St. in Savannah and Johnson High School is located at 3012 Sunset Blvd in Thunderbolt.

Distribution begins at 9:45 a.m. and the line forms early.

