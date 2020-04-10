Easter Bunny hops around town by truck, golf cart

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Although Sunday services and egg hunts will look different this year, the Easter Bunny is still finding a way to hop around town.

On Friday, the Easter Bunny hitched a ride with the Hinesville’s fire and police departments to wish neighbors a Happy Easter.

It was the second day in a row for the “Bunny Drive” event.

“Whether people know about it or not, everyone’s excited to see the easter bunny, young or old,” said Whitney Morris-Reed with the City of Hinesville.

The day before, the Easter Bunny was in Glennville, riding around on a golf cart, playing music and giving out small treats (from a distance, of course).

Elizabeth Nelson Anderson made it happen. She said seeing her neighbors smile brought her joy.

“There are so many uncertainties in the world right now,” she said. “As a Mom of four, I try to always make sure my children feel safe and loved.”

The Easter Bunny’s trip to Glennville ended in a dance to none other than “Here Comes Peter Cotton Tail.”

Contributions to this story made by Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service

