SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – For the first time since 2019, Earth Day Savannah will return to Daffin Park.

The celebration is set for Friday, April 21 from 4 to 8 p.m. in the park (1301 E. Victory Dr.).

This year’s theme, “Our Future is Bright,” is aimed at promoting the clean energy goals of the 100% Savannah Plan — an effort to meet 100% of community electricity needs with renewable energy by 2035.

From learning opportunities to live performances, exhibitions, vendors and food trucks, Earth Day Savannah will benefit the whole family.

“Earth Day Savannah is where our whole community can come together to celebrate the beautiful environment of coastal Georgia and learn more about how we can be better neighbors to the planet and each other,” said Sustainability Project Manager Denise Cheeseman for the city of Savannah.

“Whether you’re exploring placing solar panels on your roof or simply looking for a free, family-friendly Friday evening, we look forward to welcoming you to Daffin Park on the 21st,” she said.

WSAV’s own Storm Team 3 Chief Meteorologist Kris Allred will be emceeing the event.