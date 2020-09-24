Drive-by celebration for 2020 ‘Legends, Leaders and Life Well-Lived’ honorees

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Senior Citizens, Inc. held a drive-by parade Thursday to celebrate the 2020 “Legends, Leaders and Life Well-Lived” honorees.

The awards commemorate those who have made significant contributions to their community and who inspire others to do the same.

“I had no idea what to expect,” Senior Citizens Inc. President Patti Lyons told WSAV NOW. “I didn’t know if we’d have three cars or what. I was so pleased. The best was hearing the squeal when they saw somebody they knew.”

Dozens of decorated cars drove past to safely salute the honorees and their families.

“We were really struggling to try and come up with a way to make them feel as special as they deserved during this time of COVID, so I’m glad it turned out so well,” Lyons said.

Lifelong educator, Delores J. Washington, is among this year’s recipients.

Late Savannah architect Eric Meyerhoff, and philanthropist and businessman Arnold Tenenbaum, who also died this year, were honored as well.

Meyerhoff transformed the City of Savannah with his signature buildings and contributed to the city’s revitalization across decades.

“Tenenbaum was an ardent supporter of all segments of the Savannah community. And Delores J. Washington advocated first for her students and then for her fellow teachers to actualize their full potential,” Lyons said.

“While we were saddened to lose Tenenbaum and Meyerhoff earlier this year, and to have to postpone our in-person celebration due to COVID-19, we are so pleased with how the parade turned out today,” she added.

Senior Citizens Inc. has been helping to meet senior citizen’s social, physical, and intellectual needs since 1959. Visit the Senior Citizens Inc. website at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 1 for a virtual watch party of the award ceremony.