Dozens gather for 7th annual Hats & Heels brunch

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Dozens got together Saturday for the 7th annual Hats & Heels women in business scholarships brunch.

WSAV News 3’s very own Kim Gusby hosted the event. The goal of Hats & Heels is to bring women together for a good time and a great cause.

The event raises money for a thousand-dollar scholarship that is awarded to a student studying business, marketing or public relations.

The organizer said, for her, it’s a passion project.

“I incurred a lot of debt for college, my goal was to do my part now of course I would love to give someone 10 thousand dollars so I figure if we start small we can build it together,” Teia Acker Moore said.