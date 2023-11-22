SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV)- Georgians who choose to drink alcoholic beverages during the Thanksgiving weekend, do not have to risk driving and can get a free or discounted ride provided by Uber.

Georgia is one of five states that has been awarded $25,000 in ride credits by the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA) and Uber to help prevent drunk driving deaths.

Federal crash data from 2017 to 2021 showed drunk driving was responsible for one-third of the traffic deaths in Georgia during the Thanksgiving holidays.

Also, during these five years, 68 percent of drunk driving crashes that occurred during this holiday weekend here in Georgia involved a driver whose Blood-Alcohol Concentration (BAC) level was twice the .08 legal limit in the state.

To receive a $25 credit, Uber account holders need to enter the code “rUsQ0JNHGgv” during selected hours in the discount code section of their Uber app to receive the credit.

Supplies are limited with only 1,000 credits available. One credit per account and the account holder must be in Georgia to claim.

The Uber ride-share credits can only be claimed during the following hours from November 22-27:

Wednesday/Thursday: 9:00 p.m. -6:00 a.m.

Thursday/Friday: 8:00 p.m.- 6:00 a.m.

Friday/Saturday: 8:00 p.m. -6:00 a.m.

Saturday/Sunday: 6:00 p.m. -6:00 a.m.

Sunday/Monday: 8:00 p.m. -6:00 a.m.

The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety wants to remind everyone all drunk driving deaths are caused by someone making the wrong decision to drive after drinking.

Do not let family members or friends drive if they are legally over the .08 limit and let them know they can call you for a sober ride if needed.