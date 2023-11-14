SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — WSAV is on a mission to highlight women who inspire change. It’s part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to showcase women who lead the way for others. Every day, News 3 brings you stories that impact our area, and we know the news isn’t always good… but we also know our community is filled with stories of inspiration… stories of giving, hope, and triumph over trauma. Many times, a remarkable woman is at the center of these stories. We want to meet them, and we need your help.

There are remarkable women woven into the fabric of our community… the bus driver who doesn’t own a car but gets our children to school safely, the nurse who cares for our parents but doesn’t do much for herself, the cafeteria worker who feeds the homeless when her shift is over. These women are out there, and they’re the ones who make our community just a little bit better, and a little bit brighter. Acts of selflessness, large and small, have an impact on our community, public policy, and social progress.

If you know a woman going above and beyond, please let us know by nominating her for our Remarkable Woman initiative. After we go through the submissions, we’ll pick four finalists. In March, we’ll share their stories for Women’s History Month, and choose one winner who will receive $1,000 for the nonprofit of her choice and a paid trip to Hollywood, CA. There, the Nexstar Charitable Foundation will choose a national winner, and make a $10,000 contribution to the non-profit organization of her choice.

Next year’s winner could be here in the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire. This is your opportunity to help us find her. Please fill out the form here to nominate a Remarkable Woman who goes above and beyond to make life better for everyone.