DJ’s Day of Giving to honor teen killed in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Wednesday marks two months since 18-year-old DJ Fields was gunned down in Bluffton.

Police say Fields was one of three people driving along Bluffton Parkway when another car pulled up and opened fire at them. Fields died at the scene, and two others were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Four people have since been arrested in connection to the shooting.

Now, his family is making the anniversary a day to honor his legacy of helping others.

Forty local businesses, restaurants and bars will be donating a portion of their proceeds on DJ’s Day of Giving.

The money raised will help fund scholarships. Fields planned on attending Technical College of the Lowcountry to study welding after he graduated from Bluffton High School.

The fundraiser will also benefit families impacted by the shooting.

Visit djdayofgiving.com to view the full list of businesses participating in the fundraiser. Those who can’t make it out on Wednesday can donate via Venmo @DJDayofGiving.