SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Georgette Jackson, CEO and founder of Divine Rest Incorporated held her annual fundraising gala—a winter wonderland at Savannah Station.

WSAV News 3’s Tina Tyus-Shaw served as “Mistress of Ceremony.”

Hundreds filled savannah station to support the Divine Rest mission of building a home for single homeless women.

Georgette says homelessness is a problem that is impossible to ignore.

“It’s everywhere. There are so many people out there who need a roof over their heads, and in particular, single homeless women,” Jackson said. “That’s where my heart is, and the heart of this organization.”

Jackson has also worked to serve the Savannah area by visiting homeless communities and providing basic necessities for those in need.

