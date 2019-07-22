Disassembly Required: Local author discusses memoir of midlife resurrection

She’s written personal essays, op-eds, and service pieces for dozens of the nation’s top newspapers and magazines, including The New York Times, USA Today, and The Washington Post.

Her latest publication is a memoir documenting her life during and after divorce.

Beverly Willett is the author of ‘Disassembly Required.”

She joins us with more on her book.

Click the arrow in the video box above to watch our interview.

Disassembly Required

Book signing at Barnes & Noble, Oglethorpe Mall, July 30, 6:30-7:30

Book signing/reading, Cohen’s Retreat, August 9, 7-9:30

Book signing/reading hosted by E Shaver Booksellers and 24e, September 5, from 6-8