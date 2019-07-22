Disassembly Required: Local author discusses memoir of midlife resurrection

Community

Beverly Willett shares her journey of loss and recovery

by:

Posted: / Updated:

She’s written personal essays, op-eds, and service pieces for dozens of the nation’s top newspapers and magazines, including The New York Times, USA Today, and The Washington Post.
Her latest publication is a memoir documenting her life during and after divorce.
Beverly Willett is the author of ‘Disassembly Required.”
She joins us with more on her book.

Click the arrow in the video box above to watch our interview.

Disassembly Required

Book signing at Barnes & Noble, Oglethorpe Mall, July 30, 6:30-7:30

Book signing/reading, Cohen’s Retreat, August 9, 7-9:30

Book signing/reading hosted by E Shaver Booksellers and 24e, September 5, from 6-8

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss