Dillard’s donates garments to Savannah’s Safe Shelter

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Wednesday evening Dillard’s delivered undergarments to Savannah’s Safe Shelter.

The gifts are for women who have left abusive homes, many with only the clothes on their backs.

The items were purchased thanks to donated dollars from customers in October and November.

The donation is part of Dillard’s mission to support the emotional and physical needs of women.

“The best part of our job is actually our community service and our philanthropy. We say the best customer care anywhere or everywhere. But the bottom line is this is the best part of our job. We love to give back to the community,” explained Cecelia Jeffery, sales business manager, Dillard’s lingerie.

Four thousand dollars in items were purchased for Safe Shelter.

Jeffery says their next fundraiser is in March.