Did you know? Local libraries offer free passes to museums, zoos

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Live Oak Public Library system offers programs and passes that many people may not be aware of.

Last year, they circulated 1,026 passes to museums, state parks and historic sites across Georgia.

Zoo Atlanta is usually $25 for adults and $19 for children, but you can go for free with a Live Oak Public Library pass. Some even include parking.

David Singleton, the Executive Director of Live Oak Public Libraries, talks about all the programs you can find at your local library:

Many of the passes work just like a library book — once you check them out, you can keep the passes for seven days.

They also have 80,000 digital resources you can check out including movies, tv shows, and music.

The Bull Street Library has a career center, GED classes, and a tax assistance program.

All you need to access all of this is a library card. You can sign up for one at the front desk with your ID and proof of address or you can also sign up online.

“It gives experiences to people who otherwise might not be able to afford them. For example, the Zoo Atlanta pass is a pass for up to four people, which could be a family, and that’s pretty valuable,” Singleton said.

Signing up for a library card takes less than five minutes — and it’s free.

You can check out up to 50 items at one time. You can use your card at 302 partner libraries in 54 library systems across 145 counties in Georgia.