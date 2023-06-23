SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The State of Georgia Department of Community Supervision dropped off a special delivery for the Kicklighter Resource Center on Friday.

They collected and donated snacks, school supplies, art supplies, paper products and cleaning products for the nonprofit.

Kicklighter Resource Center is an organization dedicated to improving the lives of children and adults with Autism and other developmental disabilities.

For more information on Kicklighter Resource Center, call 912-355-7633.