SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah nonprofit, Deep Center, has been awarded a $150,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts(NEA).

The grant will help support Deep Center’s place-based cultural engagement which includes free, year-round creative writing literacy program for students and educators, and multidisciplinary arts engagement and asset mapping project for youth and adults.

“The National Endowment for the Arts is pleased to support a wide range of projects, including Deep Center, demonstrating the many ways the arts enrich our lives and contribute to healthy and thriving communities,” said NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD. “These organizations play an important role in advancing the creative vitality of our nation and helping to ensure that all people can benefit from arts, culture, and design.”

“We continue to be honored to be a part of the Our Town grant from the National Endowment for the Arts,” said Deep Center executive director, Dr. Holly Whitfield. “This designation not only supports our young people through creative placemaking, participatory action research, and self-expression, but gives them the direct ability to advance local outcomes in our community through their experiences, ultimately laying the groundwork for systems change and centering equity.”

This is the ninth year that Deep Center has received the grant.