ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Some south Georgia nonprofits are being recognized for a job well done and rewarded with some much-appreciated cash.

All thanks to the Davis Love Foundation and rich products corporation. Together the two organizations donated more than $81,000 to the charities.

The check presentation ceremony was held on St. Simons Island last week. Girls On The Run, and The Star Foundation are just two of the nonprofits that will benefit.