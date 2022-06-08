SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Daughters of Mary Magdelene is presenting their historical Juneteenth Festival on Saturday, June 18. The festival will be held at Wells Park on 38th Street beginning at 10:00 a.m.

The festival aims to celebrate, advocate and showcase the extraordinary talent of African American people Among the honorees are award-winning comedian, Mr. Akintudente and Savannah native, Big Boi, from the famous rap group Outkast.

There will be multiple performers and free food catered for attendees.

For more information on the Juneteenth Festival, please call Marilyn Jackson at 912-412-4851.