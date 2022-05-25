SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — An annual fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association returned to the Savannah Convention Center Saturday after being virtual for the past two years because of COVID-19.

Eight fundraisers were paired with professional dancers and spent the past several months learning dance routines and raising funds.

The fundraising continued in the ballroom on the night of the event and Kelli Hartley came out on top, raising $51,025 (view the announcement and her dance above). Overall, $206,164 was raised.

Phillip Scroggin earned top scores for his routine from the panel of four judges, including Storm Team 3 Chief Meteorologist Kris Allred (view the announcement and his dance below).

The other dancers include Kimberly Miltiades, Michael Gay, Doris Purser, Jami Johnson, Joe Iannacone and Carolanne Wright.

WSAV’s Kim Gusby and Ben Senger hosted the event. More than 600 people attended.

Video of the event provided by Moon Marketing and Advertising