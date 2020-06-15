CycleNation coming to Coastal Empire in August

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Get in gear for CycleNation, kicking off in August to raise funds for brain and heart health.

WSAV is proud to partner with the American Heart Association, bringing the nationwide movement to empower people to use stationary bikes to the Coastal Empire.

The first local CycleNation will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 28 at Hilton Head CycleBar followed by the Hostess City event at 9 a.m. on Aug. 29 at Savannah CycleBar.

Visit here to register for CycleNation in the Coastal Empire. Participants can either sponsor a bike or commit to raising a minimum of $250.

For more sponsorship information or to reserve your bike, contact Ansley Howze at ansley.howze@heart.org or 843-480-4906.

The dollars you raise will help fund the the American Heart Association’s life-saving mission.