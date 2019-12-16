CrimeStoppers Boston butt sale benefits reward fund

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – CrimeStoppers of Savannah-Chatham County is hosting its Annual Kick Crime in the Boston Butt Fundraiser.

Now through January 31, 2020, fully smoked, roughly 8-pound Boston butts are available for purchase at $25 each.

CrimeStoppers operates a 24/7 anonymous crime tip call center. The mission is to be an effective crime-solving tool in Savannah and Chatham County with the primary objective being to assist communities, the media and law enforcement in working together to solve crime.

All proceeds will benefit the CrimeStoppers’ Reward Fund, which is offered to anonymous callers who provide information that leads to the arrest of anyone committing a criminal act.

“Our Boston Butt Fundraiser is one of the most important fundraisers for Crime Stoppers,” said Crime Stoppers Executive Director Larry Branson. “This money allows us to keep our reward fund full so that our organization can fully operate its mission of being an effective crime-solving tool in Savannah-Chatham County.”

Order pick-up for the sale will be 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Alee Shrine Temple (100 Eisenberg Dr. in Savannah).

To purchase a Boston butt or for more information on the event, visit here.