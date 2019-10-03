Cops on the Coop gives local officers a chance to support Special Olympics

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Their job is normally to protect and serve. But for one day, some Lowcountry law enforcement officers served up something else, chicken, for a good cause.

The Bluffton Chick-Fil-A played host to Cops on the Coop Thursday.

Members of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, Bluffton and Port Royal police departments and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources all gave of their time to ask folks to give back to the Special Olympics.

In the last 10 years, almost 30,000 athletes have taken part in the South Carolina games.

The officers, with buckets in hand, asked for donations from giving drivers in line. They handed out stickers, bracelets, t-shirts and even free sandwiches to generous people behind the wheel.

“You are giving back to a group of people that are very special, not just because they are special needs but because they are special people. if you ever donate your time and get involved with them. they will bless your heart 100%,” said 1st Sgt Earl Pope from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. “To see the reaction on those kids’ faces when you are helping them or you are raising money for them so they can compete across the state of South Carolina.”

The Cops on the Coop is a statewide event raising tens of thousands of dollars for Special Olympics.

Special Olympics of South Carolina : http://so-sc.org/