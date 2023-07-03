SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — In the sweltering heat, people need a place to cool off.

In Savannah, as the heat index passes triple digits the most vulnerable to extreme heat are homeless people and people without air conditioning. Many organizations in the Hostess City opened cooling centers last week.

One of those is the nonprofit Union Mission located at 120 Fahm Street. The Day Center was open Saturday and Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We opened over the weekend because of the extreme heat and we served to close to 100 individuals over those two days,” Mike Traynor, Union Mission President and CEO.

Over the weekend the heat index in Savannah peaked at 113 degrees but some nearby counties were even hotter than that. The heat index for Monday and Tuesday is also expected to reach similar highs.

“I think Union Mission has a responsibility. You know, we are, our mission is to help people end their homelessness and you know, we all like as individuals to be able to be in a cool place when it’s hot outside and so homeless people want the same thing,” Traynor said.

On average, Union Mission’s Day Center at Grace House serves 60 to 70 homeless people each day.

Those interested in supporting the Union Mission’s weekend shelter are encouraged to donate plastic cups, utensils, plates, napkins and bottled water. Simply drop them off at the Day Center this weekend between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Union Mission plans to keep its cooling center open all week. Homeless people can stop by to cool off and get some food and water. It’s something the Union Mission said has given the homeless folks they help some relief.

“It’s been very, very positive and people have been very, very thankful for what we what we’ve been able to provide in the community,” Traynor said.

Also, the community is helping Union Mission keep these people hydrated.

“We had 133 cases of water donated to the Union Mission, which is huge. And so that’s going to help us throughout the summer and even into the hurricane season,” Traynor said. “So we thank the public for that as well.”

In the past, Savannah has opened many cooling centers throughout the city during extreme heat. On Monday, the city told WSAV that it will open cooling centers once the heat index hits 110 degrees.