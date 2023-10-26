SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – For more than 30 years, the Shalom Y’all Jewish Food Festival has been delighting taste buds and sharing Savannah’s rich Jewish heritage.

This year’s festival, organized by Congregation Mickve Israel, returns on Sunday, Nov. 12, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Savannah’s Monterey Square.

Expect tasty Jewish culinary offerings from potato latkes to noodle kugel and sizzling chicken shawarma.

Entertainment includes:

The Shofar Brigade will begin the festivities with a blast at 11:00 a.m.

Featured performers will be Ricardo Ochoa and the Euro Gypsy Jazz Band

Members of the Savannah Philharmonic will be back playing Jewish classics

The Savannah Theater will perform musical selections including songs from Fiddler on the Roof

Students from the Maxine Patterson School of Dance will share multicultural dances

Tickets can be purchased at the festival or in advance by calling 912-233-1547.

Shalom Y’all comes during a sensitive time for the Jewish community, amid the Israel-Hamas war.

“We had something a few years ago happen, I think it was one of the attacks of the Jewish community in Pittsburgh perhaps, right before the food festival, and we wondered what should we do,” said Rabbi Robert Hass of the Congregation Mickve Israel. “But we opened, and it turned out more people came out than ever before for support.”

Hass said organizers have been in contact with police and the mayor about extra protection.

“It’s going to be safe, it’s going to be fun and we really have an incredible time,” he added. “And it’s a great way to show support for each other.”

Congregation Mickve Israel is the third oldest Jewish congregation in the United States, dating back to 1733, just a few months after the founding of the City of Savannah.