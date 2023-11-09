SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s a 15-year tradition dedicated to helping families who suffer from food insecurity.

Concord Hospitality, a hotel development and management company, helped over 400 families by providing free basic necessities on Thursday.

“Oh glory hallelujah,” said Consuelo Brown. “He gives me joy in the morning, joy in the evening.”

That’s the reaction many had at the 15th annual Share Day after receiving free boxes of food and other essentials donated by local nonprofit organizations.

“It’s Concord’s charitable mission that we feed and shelter individuals and families where we live and where we work, and we love to be a part of the community because the community is a part of us,” said Jana Devoe-Biggins, Concord Hospitality’s regional manager.

Vouchers were given out by Social Apostolate, and executive director Laticia Avila says this isn’t something new for them.

“We already serve 400 to 500 families with our food pantry with groceries for the month, as well as other essential needs, so it was a natural fit for us,” Avila said.

Brown said she is thankful for days like this that remind her to always keep her faith no matter what she’s going through.

“I’m excited,” she said. “I could jump for joy because God is so good to me even when I wasn’t good to myself and I am so thankful for all that y’all are doing.”

Even though the event ended, Social Apostolate helps the community every day.