YEMASSEE, S.C. (WSAV) – If you’ve ever driven down Trask Parkway in Yemassee, you’ve probably seen a beloved community member.

People call him “the waving man” because he’s at the Parkway every morning waving at cars as they go by. He’s been doing it for years.

Sunday, the community decided to honor him on his birthday. Cars and emergency vehicles lines up to drive by his waving spot to honk and wish him a “happy birthday.”

Of course, he waved back.