Community Report: M.A.L.E. Dreamers Mentoring Program inducts new members

Shining a light on doing what’s right.

Over the weekend, more than 70 young men were inducted into West Chatham Middle School’s MALE Dreamers Mentoring Program.

The acronym stands for Motivated Aspiring Leaders Of Excellence.

Under the guidance of Dream Coaches, the goal is to prepare young men in grades 6th through 8th to be the best version of themselves.

The ceremony included inspirational spoken word and musical selections.

Dreamers also shared stories on the impact the organization has had on their lives.

News 3’s Kim Gusby served as emcee.