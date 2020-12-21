Community remembers decorated WWII veteran, Lt. Henry Mack

The Savannah community is remembering the life of decorated World War II veteran, Lt. Henry Mack.

Last year, we brought you his story on WSAV: https://bit.ly/37CUPAd

Mr. Mack was drafted in the Army Air Corps–which later became the US Air Force.

He enlisted in 1943– five years before President Truman’s Executive order desegregating the armed forces.

Mr. Mack was also one of the first residents of the Historic Carver Village Community— moving into his home in 1948. It’s where he would remain for the next 72 years.

Mr. Mack passed away over the weekend. He was 99-years-old.

According to his family, funeral arrangements are incomplete.