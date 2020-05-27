Community rallies around Richmond Hill teacher who suffered spinal injury

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — A tight-knit Bryan County is showing an outpouring of support for a woman who was hospitalized with a neck and spinal injury.

A Memorial Day weekend gathering took a tragic turn in a blink of an eye for middle school teacher Valerie Feske, who was climbing up a waterside at a friend’s home on May 23.

“We were laughing at her and having fun, she was up there a couple minutes,” Feske’s husband, Brent, told WSAV.com NOW.

“Then there was this out-of-blue collision that happened,” Brent said. “She was at the bottom, somebody came down and hit her from the top.”

He says shock and adrenaline rushed through him and he and others worked to take care of his seriously injured wife.

“It was a neck injury and as you’re told, you don’t move her, so she was lying down in the water and we just kind of secured her until EMS came,” he recalled of the frightening moment.

The group held Valerie in place for about 10 minutes before help arrived.

“I remember my arms burning, and I was tired and I was scared,” Brent shared.

Despite the massive amount of pain she suffered, he says her own well-being wasn’t Valerie’s focus.

“Her dog was there, she was like, ‘everybody check and make sure the dog didn’t run away,’” Brent said.

He’s been spending every moment he can at the hospital bedside of his wife of 13 years, who’s beginning her difficult road to recovery at Memorial Health.

Since the accident, friends, former and current students, family members and even strangers have reached out to check up on Valerie’s status.

Those that care for her started the “Val’s Village” Facebook page to keep people updated on her recovery progress and provide a space for offering ways to help her on the long journey ahead.

“From what they tell me, they continue to drop the meds; she is stabilizing great,” wrote Brent in a recent update on the Facebook page.

In just two days, the page has gotten more than 3,200 likes and 3,400 follows.

“We just wanted to create something that really showed how much we love Valerie, and we came up with Val’s Village because she has so many people here, near, far that love her so much and want to support her,” family friend Maria Knight told WSAV.com NOW.

Friends have also started a GoFundMe page to help the beloved teacher, friend, wife and mom of two cover her medical costs.

The fundraising goal is $250,000, and within just over a day of the campaign going live, it has pulled in over $29,000.

“The outpouring of support is so great,” said Brent, adding a special thanks from Valerie to her Memorial Health nurses.

“Nurse Tammy and Nurse Ashley have been so fantastic in comforting her, not only her physical but her mental pain,” Brent said.

Neighbor and friend Shanna Lafontaine seconds those sentiments.

“The doctors and nurses have been amazing, they braided her hair and painted her nails, just trying to make her feel as comfortable as possible,” Lafontaine told WSAV.com NOW.

While many are remaining positive for Valerie, Knight says everyone’s taking her progress one day at a time.

“This is a marathon and not a sprint, we know that she’s gonna be in rehab for a while, we’re not quite certain what that’s gonna look like, and we’re just buckling up and ready to be there right along with her,” Knight said.

It’s been less than a week, and Valerie’s loved ones say she’s already showing great progress.

“The therapists have been happy with her arm movement, her ability to start to feed herself, she was sitting up and holding herself up today,” Brent said.

“She’s doing better, and I know a lot of people out there are very concerned and interested in her recovery, and it makes me happy to say that every day, she’s just getting a little bit better, and we’re gonna keep at that,” he added.

The nature of her injuries could impact Valerie’s ability to walk.

It’s why the hope is that she can soon be transferred to the Shepherd Center, an Atlanta-based rehabilitation hospital devoted to spinal cord and brain injuries.

In the meantime, as Valerie takes slow steps toward healing, her community will continue to cheer her on.

“They don’t know our Valerie,” Knight said. “We feel certain that we’re all gonna witness a miracle, so we’re just waiting on it to happen.”