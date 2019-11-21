Fundraising event set for beloved Lowcountry fisherman injured in hunting accident

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Neighbors are coming together to help a Lowcountry fisherman who is fighting for his life.

Michael Perry, known as “Papa Bear”, is in a Tennessee hospital undergoing surgeries after a recent hunting accident. Perry is an independent contractor and dedicates his time to taking thousands of tourists and locals out on fishing excursions.

Neighbors say Perry is loved by all. This was proven to be true when his community created a GoFundMe fundraiser to cover his medical bills. In just 24 hours, the page raised over $70,000.

“You can’t find anybody that has anything bad to say about him,” Scott Richardson, a friend of Perry, said. “He’s a friend to everybody, he’s all smiles. He always sees to best in everybody and the community’s response is just a reflection of the effect he’s had on everybody else.”

Perry will spend the next several months in recovery.

Now a pair of local restaurants are coming together for a charity event on Dec. 15 at Hudson’s Seafood on Hilton Head Island.

There will be all you can eat oyster roast,Lowcountry boil, pulled pork BBQ, gumbo, cash bar and much more. A giant silent auction will be happening along with live music and a fire pit.

The cost is $50 for adults and $25 for kids. For more details and tickets, visit here.

If you’d like to donate to help Perry’s family with medical bills, visit this GoFundMe page.