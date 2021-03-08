Community honors longtime leader of nonprofit AWWIN

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The community came together over the weekend to remember a longtime nonprofit leader who changed lives one woman at a time.

Sarahlyn Phillips died last Tuesday at Memorial Health, surrounded by her family. She was 63.

Dozens joined together Sunday at Conner’s Temple Baptist Church to honor Phillips, who founded the Savannah-based nonprofit Assisting Working Women in Need (AWWIN).

For 20 years, the organization supported single, working and low-income women in becoming self-sufficient.

Last year, Phillips made the difficult decision to close AWWIN’s over funding and her own health.

Community members say Phillips was a leader in her efforts to help local women. Family members describe her as selfless.

“She had a way about her where she could just go out and ask others for help to help others,” said Elizabeth Kirkland, Phillips’ sister.

“She wasn’t asking for herself,” Kirkland added, “and that was the essence of her — she was always asking for others.”