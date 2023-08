SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Governor Brian Kemp recently signed a proclamation declaring August 6 through the 12 as Community Health Center Week in Georgia.

It highlights the impact local health centers have on the well-being of individuals and families across the state.

The theme this week is ” community health center’s road map to a stronger America.”

Dr. Rena Douse shares more on what this week means for our community.