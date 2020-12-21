Community gives back to Savannah State students in need

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Community members joined forces Monday to give back to students in need at Savannah State University.

Volunteers bagged canned goods, meat, produce, breakfast food, water and toiletries for students challenged with homelessness this holiday season.

International students who aren’t able to travel home were offered food and supplies as well.





“We really are blessed to have a couple of churches today who are helping us and a fraternity bringing in some donations to help our students get through the next few weeks of the holidays so they are not feeling so alone,” said Savannah State University International Education Specialist Joline Keevy, adding, “we are very thankful.”

St. Paul CME Church, Overcoming by Faith Ministries and Alpha Phi Alpha pitched in to support the students.