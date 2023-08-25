SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Before she took social media by storm with her interesting back stories about all things Savannah, Enocha Edenfield was an executive producer right here at WSAV.

This week on Historic Happenings, I spoke with Edenfield about something I’ve always wanted to know — how she turned her passion into her purpose.

“Sometimes you really do have to take that leap of faith,” she said, “and in my case, it really felt like the universe was pushing me out of my comfort zone.”

To connect with Edenfield, you can access her website here or follow her on TikTok @saltwavesspanishmoss.