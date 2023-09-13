SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV)- A program aimed to educate and empower our young people is well underway in the Savannah area.

The program is called “YET” which is an acronym for Youth Empowerment Transformation.

YET targets young ladies between the ages of 13 to 24 and is a six-to-eight-week certificate program.

During those six to eight weeks, participants are introduced to education in financial literacy, soft skills, and encouraging entrepreneurship.

The next class is set for Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. to 12;30p.m. at the Pennsylvania Avenue Resource Center.

Registration is still open, and the application can be found online at www.s2sfactsinc.com/programs.