Community Corner: Wormsloe Historic Site to host ‘2020 Georgia Heritage Foods Revival’

You can enjoy farm-to-table cuisine that’s grown, harvested and prepared right here in the Coastal Empire.

This month, Wormsloe Historic Site will host the 2020 Georgia Heritage Foods Revival.

Sarah Ross is the event organizer. She sat down with us on News 3 Today to talk about the ‘celebration of Southern Foodways!’

The 2020 Georgia Heritage Foods Revival will bring traditional Southern foodways to the Heirloom Farm at Wormsloe Historic Site, located at 7601 Skidaway Rd. in Savannah, Ga., on Sunday, March 22, 2020 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. This event is open to the public and celebrates organic, sustainable, heirloom foods in Georgia.

Highlights include a farm-to-table dinner featuring freshly prepared, locally sourced cuisine from top regional chefs from The Grey, Husk, Cotton & Rye, The Wyld and other award-winning area restaurants. There will also be live music and an open bar serving handcrafted cocktails from Ghost Coast Distillery, specialty wines and craft beer from Service Brewing. Tickets are $125 per person and are available at Eventbrite.

Proceeds from the 2020 event will benefit the Wormsloe Institute for Environmental History, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, in partnership with Social Roots Seeds, which is dedicated to sharing Southern heritage crops, inspiring chefs and empowering farmers by providing heirloom seeds, free of charge.