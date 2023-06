SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Every June 19, we celebrate World Sickle Cell Day, a time set aside to raise international awareness of sickle cell disease and the challenges patients and families face.

Natarsha Green, a sickle cell warrior and advocate, joins Community Corner to share her story.

Click here for more information on the Sickle Cell Association of Savannah or call (912) 447.1202.