TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Whale Week — it’s an annual opportunity to bring members of the community together to bring awareness and action to protect North Atlantic right whales.

Georgia’s state marine mammal is critically endangered with less than 330 right whales in existence.

Hermina Glass-Hill, an eco-harmony advocate, ocean conservationist and cultural historian, joined WSAV on Community Corner to advocate for our neighbors under the sea.

Whale Week takes place Nov. 13 to 18 with a series of free public events in Savannah and on Tybee Island.

For a full schedule of events, visit here.