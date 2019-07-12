Community Corner: ‘Walk to Greenbriar’ 5K celebrates 70 years of helping kids

This weekend the Greenbriar Children’s Center continues its celebration of 70 years of helping the Savannah community.

Gena Taylor joined the Community Corner on Friday to talk about a big fundraiser this weekend.

The Greenbriar Children’s Center is non-profit organization that promotes the healthy development of children and young adults, as well as the strengthening of families through services like emergency shelter, residential care, independent living, family preservation, early childhood education and much more.

The “Walk to Greenbriar” 5K starts Saturday, July 13 at 7 a.m. at First African Baptist Church and ends at the Greenbriar campus. Registration is $35. Participants can register at by clicking here, or the morning of the race on-site at the church.

The 5K will take participants past some of the founding churches of Greenbriar before ending at the center’s campus. Following the walk, there is a continental breakfast and Christmas in July festivities. Old Trolley Tours will provide transportation back to your vehicle at the end of the 5K.