SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Friday kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month. It’s a time to recognize the contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans in history and culture, as well as the achievements of our country and our communities.

An event called Viva Activa Health and Wellness Festival, which is focused on family-friendly fun with a Latin flavor, will kick off the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month this weekend.

Lisette Riccelli, CEO of Agenda Latina, says the event is geared toward helping people learn how to create a healthier lifestyle and offering free health-related resources, workout classes and salsa lessons — all with a little Latin twist.

Eventgoers can look forward to free health screenings, kid’s zone activities, and different vendors.

Viva Activa Health and Wellness Festival is free to the public and scheduled for Sunday at Tom Triplett Park from 1 to 6 p.m.